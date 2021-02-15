Advertisement

Michigan announces changes to expand eligibility and access to COVID-19 vaccines

Two groups of workers qualify and a new set of health care facilities are offering the vaccine
Michigan is expanding access and eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines this week.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is changing the state’s COVID-19 vaccine program to increase eligibility and access for some groups of people.

Effective immediately, mortuary and funeral home employees who work with infectious diseases will be added to Phase 1A and allowed to begin receiving the vaccine. Phase 1A was the first of four phases launched in December for health care workers who have direct contact with patients.

Michigan also is beginning to distribute COVID-19 vaccine doses to 41 federally qualified health centers this week. They will be another option for people in Phase 1B -- anyone 65 or older and workers in critical occupations like teachers and first responders -- to the vaccine.

Federally qualified health centers like the Hamilton Community Health Network in Flint generally serve low-income patients in medically underserved areas.

“These steps will allow our federally qualified health centers across the state to begin vaccinating and will prioritize vaccine allocation to partnerships and providers who are removing barriers to access,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive.

In about two weeks, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will expand Phase 1B again to include about 79,000 people who work in food processing and agriculture. They can begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses on March 1 to protect the state’s food supply chain.

State health officials have a goal of vaccinating 70% of Michigan’s population age 16 and older against the coronavirus by the end of this year.

