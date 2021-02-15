Michigan reports 1,200+ new COVID-19 illnesses and 8 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of new COVID-19 illnesses reported in Michigan for Sunday and Monday is the lowest total for those two days in five months.

Saturday’s total number of new cases of the coronavirus was the fifth day with fewer than 1,000 in seven days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 852 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 1,265 combined for Sunday and Monday. The combined Sunday and Monday total is the lowest since Sept. 13 and 14 before the late fall surge.

The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 575,489. Just over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 867 per day, which is 300 fewer than last week’s daily average and the lowest seven-day average since September.

State health officials reported eight deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,158.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan reached 517,991 on Saturday, which is an increase of nearly 19,500 from last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers COVID-19 patients recovered if they have survived 30 days past the onset of symptoms.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped as normal to more than 20,000 on Saturday and 30,000 on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests remained below 4% for the past seven days, settling at 3.52% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 dropped below 1,000 over the weekend for the first time since November. As of Monday, 934 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 256 from a week ago. Of those, 831 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also dropped significantly over the past week. Michigan hospitals are treating 258 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 135 of them are on ventilators. Since Feb. 7, there are 36 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 28 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 2.295 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, including 1.132 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1.163 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 1.635 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 21,317 cases and 689 deaths, which is an increase of 53 cases and five deaths.

Saginaw, 14,893 cases, 484 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 43 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 660 cases, 24 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 6,974 cases, 269 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 18 cases and four deaths.

Clare, 1,377 cases, 68 deaths and 1,037 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gladwin, 1,231 cases, 39 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 2,429 cases and 95 deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Huron, 1,600 cases, 55 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

Iosco, 1,117 cases, 63 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Isabella, 3,512 cases, 70 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Lapeer, 4,203 cases, 117 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases and one death.

Midland, 4,306 cases, 61 deaths and 4,068 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 939 cases, 33 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 318 cases, 19 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 991 cases, 31 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is and increase of four cases.

Sanilac, 1,783 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 3,511 cases, 75 deaths and 3,159 recoveries, which is an increase of 18 cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 2,769 cases, 122 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

