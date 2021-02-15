Advertisement

Mid-Michigan school closings for Tuesday begin ahead of significant snowfall

School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - School and event closings are beginning to come in from Mid-Michigan ahead of a significant snowfall Monday evening and Tuesday.

Faith Baptist School in Davison and Richfield Public School Academy were the first to call off classes for Tuesday. The YMCA of Greater Flint also will be closed Tuesday while Shiawassee District Library facilities will open later than normal at noon.

Several other nonprofits also canceled activities for Tuesday.

Click here for the full list of Mid-Michigan school closings

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland and Sanilac counties from 8 p.m. Monday through noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Bay, Gratiot, Midland, Saginaw, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties covering the same time period.

Snow totals will be 7 to 10 inches from Saginaw to the Thumb and everywhere south with localized areas getting more. North of Saginaw Bay to West Branch can expect 4 to 7 inches of snow with lesser amounts north of those areas.

FULL FORECAST: Biggest storm of the season to bring nearly a foot of snow to Mid-Michigan

Some areas will see 1 to 2 inches or more per hour.

Winds will be gusting out of the northeast up to 25 to 30 mph Monday night. This will create visibility near zero as the powder snow easily blows around. Roads will be difficult to keep plowed with blowing and drifting as well.

