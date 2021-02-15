More snow on the way

Cold today with highs only in the lower teens and wind chills close to 0, if not below, with a northerly wind at 10-15mph. Tonight’s temps will be in the single digits to around 10 degrees before we’re back into the low and mid teens tomorrow. With a N to NNE wind tonight at 10-20mph, wind chills tonight and tomorrow morning will be around 5 to 15 below.

We have scattered light snow this morning, adding on ½-2″ if you see that much. It’s just enough to make it slick out there, so take it easy on the roads. We’ll see a break in the snow midday and for the afternoon before snow returns this evening.

Snow pushes across the state from south to north, continuing overnight before moving out tomorrow morning. The further SE you are the higher totals will be, on the order of 5-9″, while closer to the bay you look to see 3-5″, and further NW totals drop off to less than an inch.

We can look forward to more sunshine on Wednesday with highs near 20!

