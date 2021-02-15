Newsmaker for the week of February 14, 2021

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -February is Black History Month this week on newsmaker a look at three men who are trailblazers in the Flint community. A look back at the life and contributions of Dr. Samuel Dismond Jr, and Ruben Burks. Isaiah Oliver, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint discusses building his legacy and making history in the present.

