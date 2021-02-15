Advertisement

PD: Two people in custody after deadly Flint shooting

Investigators announced an update on a deadly, weekend shooting.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/15/21) - Flint police said two people were in custody after a deadly shooting.

It was a follow-up to a story we first told you about over the weekend. State Police said Flint officers were called to a shooting just before 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Chelan Street, off of Lapeer Road.

Investigators said a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found laying on the ground near the road. State police said the 37-year-old victim died at the scene.

No other details on the suspects or investigation have been released.

Check back on abc12.com for updates on the case.

