Police say break-in led to triple stabbing in Burton that left one man dead

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a man who broke into his ex-girlfriend’s residence in Burton early Saturday died from a stabbing.

Two other people in the house suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds during the incident. The Burton Police Department arrested three people in connection with the break-in and stabbing.

The break-in was around around 12:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of Carmen Street. Police say 25-year-old Johnathan Skaggs and two other people were suffering from stab wounds when officers arrived.

Skaggs was pronounced dead on the scene and the two other victims were taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe Skaggs and three other people drove to his ex-girlfriend’s house on Carmen Street, broke into the residence and started attacking the people inside. The three suspects with Skaggs escaped before police arrived, but he collapsed and died.

The Burton Police Department located and arrested the three suspects who came to the house with Skaggs. All remained in custody at the Genesee County Jail on Monday while awaiting arraignment. Their identities were not released Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542 or Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County at 1-800-422-JAIL.

