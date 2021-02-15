Sanford flood victim grateful for continued help during winter months

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - (02/15/21)-Nearly 7 feet of water flooded the inside of Kenneth Helm’s home in Sanford following the failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams last May.

“It got up just past the door handle in here,” said flood victim, Kenneth Helm

Unable to live in the home--the camper parked next to it was a lifesaver.

“Volunteers bought that for me this summer,” said the Sanford homeowner.

A safe place to stay during the warm summer months-- but right now-- even with propane tanks to heat it--a dangerous place to call home.

“Well my house partner was sleeping in there for awhile. Until it got too cold? Yeah until it got too cold,” he said.

That’s why organizations like the United Way of Midland County and Home Housing Assistance have stepped up--to make sure Kenneth, his partner and others-- have a warm place to stay during the winter months.

“Definitely too cold to be out in a camper right now. Anytime we’d learned up somebody staying in a camper we reached out to make sure that they were connected to a more permanent short term solution until their homes can be rebuilt,” said United Way of Midland County Disaster Volunteer Manager, Bre Skyler.

While Helm waits for his home renovations to be completed-- his garage has been converted to temporary place to stay instead of a camper.

“Now I’m finally inside the garage part. It will be blessing when this is done and I’d like to thank everybody that helped me out from the beginning,” he said.

