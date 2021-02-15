Advertisement

Social media network Parler is back online

Parler now directs traffic to an IP address linked to a California-based cloud services...
Parler now directs traffic to an IP address linked to a California-based cloud services provider called Skysilk.(Parler via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Parler, the social network popular with conservatives that was banned last month, is back online.

On Monday, the homepage for the newly redesigned website reads, “Speak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being ‘deplatformed’ for your views.”

Parler’s return comes after revelations that some of the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters had organized on the platform.

In response, major tech platforms like Amazon, Apple and Google decided not to work with Parler - effectively cutting the company off from the public internet.

The site also links to a new community guidelines document that explains the company “will not knowingly allow itself to be used as a tool for crime, civil torts or other unlawful acts.”

The guidelines still maintain the platform will try to remove as little content as possible.

The website no longer appears to direct inbound traffic to a Russia-based cloud services provider.

Instead, Parler now directs traffic to an IP address linked to a California-based cloud services provider called Skysilk.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police investigate deadly shooting on Chelan Street in Flint
State police investigate deadly shooting in Flint
Snowfall totals predicted for Mid-Michigan on Feb. 15 and 16, 2021.
Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of Mid-Michigan on Monday evening into Tuesday
Crews work to repair Fenton water main break
Police say break-in led to triple stabbing in Burton that left one man dead
Historic Bay Port Fishing Company in Bay Port, MI
“Everyone’s ecstatic”: Bay Port Fish Co., Michigan commercial fisheries celebrate DNR rule reversal

Latest News

Lapeer restaurant owner finds unique, creative way to help ‘pay it forward’
"They've been dealing with this crisis from day one...they've been left on their own,"...
Biden faces questions about commitment to minimum wage hike
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot
Michigan is expanding access and eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines this week.
Michigan announces changes to expand eligibility and access to COVID-19 vaccines
The 90-minute “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air March 7, CBS...
Royal occasion: Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan and Harry