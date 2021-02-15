The gift of life: Flint father, grandfather’s heart of gold endures even in death

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (2/14/2021)--On this Valentine’s Day, the ultimate gift of love.

A family made the heart-wrenching decision to take a Flint grandfather and father off life support. In that moment came the realization his giving spirit would continue even in death.

“He liked to go by James but his sisters always said Jimmy.”

One of eight children, James Everett stood out from an early age as the daring older brother.

“He was always a jokester, trying to make everybody laugh,” his younger sisters related. “He gave the biggest bear hugs. They would about break your back. He just wanted to give, give love. That was Jimmy.”

The father of six and grandfather of three, a man of faith who still somehow found the time to feed Flint’s homeless. Younger sisters Annette and Marie remember their brother’s greatest gift.

“He always wanted to help somebody,” they explained. “I wish I could have done more to help him. This was such a tragic way.”

One cold February night forever changed their lives.

“Coming home that night… he was hit by a car,” they related.

The driver never stopped, according to family, leaving the 61-year-old near death in the street and his grieving loved ones with so many questions

“That’s really hard to think someone could do that do him,” Annette and Marie thought aloud. “Just to know—not to leave it that Jimmy died like that. You know, that somebody did it by accident, they didn’t seem him or whatever. Just so we would know.”

Doctors put James on a ventilator. Laying in a hospital bed, not stable enough to undergo the surgery that would save his life. His family, desperate to know who was behind the wheel.

“It is a human beings life lost and that should be recognized,” James’ sisters related.

With no hope of recovery, James’ family made the toughest call of their lives.

“His children had decided to take him off the vent today at noon and donate his organs,” Annette and Marie explained. “I know he’ll be at peace and he’ll be in heaven with my dad.”

Taking comfort in the fact that even Jimmy’s final moments on Earth echoed the life he lived. To someone, somewhere, the man with a heart of gold will give one final gift: the gift of life.

“Sometimes he was this overlooked person, but to us, he was this big hero. And that’s how he leaves us is a big hero.”

ABC12 has yet to obtain confirmation on the details of the accident with investigators. Anyone with information on the hit and run that ultimately claimed James Everett’s life, however, should reach out to Crime Stoppers or Flint Police.

