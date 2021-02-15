Advertisement

Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of Mid-Michigan on Monday evening into Tuesday

This Winter Storm Warning in Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service will be in place from 6 p.m. Monday through noon on Tuesday.(source: National Weather Service)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the southern part of Mid-Michigan and the Thumb Region as a weather storm with significant snowfall moves in.

The Winter Storm Warning covers Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland and Sanilac counties. The National Weather Service in Detroit is calling for about 5 to 8 inches of snow to fall in those counties from 6 p.m. Monday through noon on Tuesday.

The highest snowfall totals are expected along the Lake Huron shoreline and south into Metro Detroit.

The National Weather Service also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Bay, Gratiot, Midland, Saginaw, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties. Those areas could see about 2 to 5 inches of snow from the same system Monday evening until around noon on Tuesday.

Stay with the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team for the latest conditions and forecasts on air, online and on our free mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

