Bay County Road Commission updates community on travel conditions

The county says snow in open areas is badly drifted.
Pine boughs encased in ice are shown. (John Pepin/Michigan DNR Photo)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/16/21) - The Bay County Road Commission reminded drivers to take it slow Tuesday after the snowstorm.

It updated the community via social media and said crews were out treating the roads.

The commission said snow in open areas was badly drifted.

Many parts of Mid-Michigan saw several inches of snow overnight and extreme temperatures.

