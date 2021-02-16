Bay County Road Commission updates community on travel conditions

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/16/21) - The Bay County Road Commission reminded drivers to take it slow Tuesday after the snowstorm.

It updated the community via social media and said crews were out treating the roads.

The commission said snow in open areas was badly drifted.

Many parts of Mid-Michigan saw several inches of snow overnight and extreme temperatures.

