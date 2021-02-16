Advertisement

Bentley Community Schools removes ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flags

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Genesee County, Mich. (WJRT) - A parent’s concern over a Blue Lives Matter flag inside a classroom in the Atherton school district has led another district to take steps aimed at making sure all of its students feel safe and welcome.

”It really is about being responsive to our students and people in general,” said Bentley Community Schools Superintendent Kristy Spann.

She said that meant taking a look at anything that might make even a single one of her students feel uncomfortable in their school environment. That includes two such items -- a pair of Blue Lives Matter flags on display in school buildings.

“So, there were a couple and they had been up since last summer, without incident. Last week I became aware of somebody who felt uncomfortable. Not in our district, there was some discomfort,” Spann said.

She is an educator, but she also comes from a family of police officers -- with both parents and step-parents all in law enforcement. Like so many, she views the flag as sign of support for law enforcement.

But Spann said she also wants to meet the needs of all her students, so she said the district removed the flags.

“It was clear that the goal of anybody I’ve spoken to is how do we keep kids safe. And that means, not just physically but emotionally, socially, how do we help create an environment that is warm and welcoming and allows our students to feel safe that what we’ve been doing since I’ve been here,” she said.

