Ex-Ogemaw County sheriff disputes internal probe claim made by current sheriff

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New developments in a story we’ve been following for weeks out of Ogemaw County.

The Sheriff’s Department was hit with allegations of misconduct by deputies, all tied to a towing dispute.

The sheriff is now under fire for a statement he released about a case involving a deputy.

Sheriff Brian Gilbert’s son, Brian Jr., is a deputy with the department.

He faces the most serious allegation in this saga, an insurance fraud accusation.

Last week, the sheriff released a statement about that claim, which the former sheriff says is simply not true.

It was last week when newly-elected Sheriff Gilbert was asked to appear at the county commissioners meeting to address issues brought up in an ABC 12 News report earlier this month.

That report detailed how a towing dispute evolved into allegations of misconduct by deputies, including an insurance fraud investigation of Deputy Gilbert, Jr.

There was an accusation that the younger Gilbert totaled his personal SUV, as a friend allegedly drove the vehicle into a tree with a dead deer strapped to the tree.

The sheriff, who has been with the department for 33 years, issued this statement after that board meeting, saying, “it was my understanding that the previous administration conducted a thorough internal investigation into these matters. As a result of this investigation, no discipline was taken at the time by the former Sheriff Howie Hanft

Hanft says that is simply not true. Hanft tells ABC 12 News “there was no internal investigation for the Gilbert case, and it was turned over to the Michigan State Police for a criminal probe, and an internal investigation wouldn’t have started until the the state police investigation was done.

That state police investigation has been on the desk of Arenac County prosecutor Curt Broughton for two months, as he was assigned as a special prosecutor.

Broughton says he has not reviewed the case for possible criminal charges. Deputy Gilbert was never put on leave while the state police probe was being conducted.

We could not reach Sheriff Gilbert for comment, nor Ogemaw County prosecutor LaDonna Schultz, who sent me Sheriff Gilbert’s statement last week about the internal investigation, a probe that apparently never happened.

