Flint asks community members to avoid parking on streets for plowing during heavy snowfall

Local governments ask people to move their cars off the street, so crews can clear roads more efficiently.
By Michael Nafso
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (02/15/2021) - Heavy snowfall and strong winds means drivers will want to stay off the roads, but that’s not an option for everybody.

Snow plows will be out in full force Monday night with their hands full. Many local governments are asking people to move their cars off the street, so crews can clear roads more efficiently.

One of those areas is the city of Flint where one simple adjustment can save hours of work for those trying to clear the roads.

”The difficulties that we encounter when we’re plowing snow are parked vehicles,” John Daly said.

Daly is the Transportation Director for the City of Flint. He says his crews will be plowing close to 1,300 miles of road across the city, and when they have to drive around a car that’s parked in the street, it can really slow down their momentum. It can turn a four or five minute delay into a five or six hour delay.

“When they have to go out and deviate to the left and then curve back in to get back into the plow lane next to the curb, that really slows them down. It takes longer to do it, and it isn’t quite as efficient coming off the plow as it normally is, so this is not a night you want to be parking on the street,” Daly said.

Daly says that means that much more of a delay in getting snow off the roads for the public to use, so when people avoid parking on the streets, he says it’s “extremely helpful.”

“They can maintain a greater level of speed as they’re moving the truck. It makes it a lot more efficient, and we can clear a lot more snow in a smaller length of time,” Daly said.

Daly says people aren’t intentionally parking on the street to slow down the momentum. It just doesn’t cross their minds.

“It’s not that they intentionally want to slow down the snow and ice removal operations. It’s just that they don’t think about it until we’ve already got, let’s say four or five inches on the ground, and then it’s sort of an inconvenience for them to go out and move it,” Daly said.

The City of Flint want to do something about that, putting out an advisory, reminding community members not park on the streets overnight because of the large amount of snowfall we’re expecting on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

