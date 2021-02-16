Flint Community Advisory Task Force to host public forum

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(02/16/21)-”Everybody wants the same thing. Unity and peace. Equality, fairness,” said Flint Pastor, Jeff Hawkins.

Pastor Hawkins believes that begins with a much needed conversation with Flint residents.

Hawkins-- the city’s Community Advisory Task Force co-chair has been working on an outreach plan the past few weeks, with includes a public forum.

In order to help to find solutions to the some of the problems plaguing the city of Flint.

“We want to make sure that we’re all accountable we’re all responsible and doing the right thing so we can have a better city,” Hawkins said.

It will be the second public forum for the Task Force that was created last August following the death of George Floyd.

The first virtual meeting didn’t make as much of an impact with attendance as he would have liked--but Hawkins is hoping for more public involvement with this next meeting.

“We’re just continuing to sound the alarm contained to let people know that there is a platform that is built that would give the residents an opportunity to to speak, and to use their voice,” he said.

Hawkins says one important line of communication that can take place is that between law enforcement and the community.

“Part of, we know and particularly in the city of Flint, is when we have incidents, that’s between community and community. How important is it to reach out to law enforcement now and know that you have a partner, know that you have someone that said you know we won’t tolerate the violence in your, in your community as well and you reach out to them to help resolve some of those issues. So it’s extremely important for community to be and for the community to know that we’re in this together,” Hawkins said.

