Flint man recalls friendly competition among boys shoveling snow decades ago

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - When the snow came down in Flint decades ago, a cadre of pint-sized entrepreneurs sprang up to make a few bucks shoveling driveways and sidewalks.

Bruce Bradley, who has lived in the same house on Owen Street for 63 years, looked back with nostalgia on the friendly competition among boys in the neighborhood decades ago. He has shoveled the same corner since he was in third grade back in 1958.

“We would shovel the neighborhood. That’s how we made our money in the winter time,” Bradley said. “Ms. Henry, Mrs. Green who lived there, Mrs. Frolley, the Weavers.”

He took a brief ride down memory lane, painting a picture of what life was like growing up in the neighborhood in the 1960s -- especially when it snowed.

“We were always excited to work -- to make our own money,” Bradley said. “So you don’t see too many kids out now, but we’d always compete with other boys to get work.”

There’s no competition for him anymore, but he does take pride in being physically able to continue doing what he did as a little boy. He has a driveway and two sidewalks to shovel, but he knows when he needs to put the shovel down.

“It’s not wet. I mean it’s still heavy because there’s so much of it. You lift long enough, you know it’s a good workout,” Bradley said.

Shoveling his corner of Flint takes him about an hour. He offers this sound piece of advice to others out there picking up the shovel.

“Pace themselves. Dress warm. Because if you’re not in the condition to do this, you could hurt yourself,” Bradley said.

