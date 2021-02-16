Advertisement

Flint street crews making progress on cleanup from overnight snowfall

A snow plow in Flint
A snow plow in Flint
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint snow plows are making progress on clearing major thoroughfares after the overnight snowfall and they are preparing to begin plowing local or neighborhood streets Tuesday afternoon.

The city remains under a Snow Emergency until 10 p.m. Tuesday after 9.5 inches fell Monday night and Tuesday morning. Flint Transportation Director John Daly said crews worked on keeping major roadways passable during the morning and early afternoon.

Flint maintains more than 500 miles of roadways, including 152.33 miles of major streets and 355.85 miles of local streets. City snow plows generally need about 36 hours to complete a full snow removal operation, which can be extended with large snowfalls like this week.

Daly hopes Flint snow plows can complete snow removal on all streets by the end of Wednesday.

“This snowfall was exceptionally large,” Daly said. “Our workers hit the streets early and were able to keep major roads passable throughout the storm. With a storm of this magnitude, it often takes several days to fully recover, but we are on the right track and continue to work hard to get the roads cleared.”

Parking on city streets remains prohibited while the Snow Emergency remains in place until 10 p.m. Tuesday. That allows snow plows full access to clear streets and make them passable again.

“We are working hard and doing a fantastic job clearing streets,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We thank residents for their cooperation as we work day and night to get our streets plowed.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow
Biggest storm of the season to bring nearly a foot of snow to Mid-Michigan
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
Mid-Michigan school closings for Tuesday begin ahead of significant snowfall
Snowfall totals predicted for Mid-Michigan on Feb. 15 and 16, 2021.
Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of Mid-Michigan on Monday evening into Tuesday
Michigan is expanding access and eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines this week.
Michigan announces changes to expand eligibility and access to COVID-19 vaccines
Snow in Mid-Michigan
Genesee County 911: Stay off dangerous roads except for essential travel

Latest News

Aiken County home invasion
Home invader dies after elderly victims fight back in Aiken County, S.C.
Pictured is snow blowing across M-81 in eastern Saginaw County, Michigan.
Road crews battle cold temperatures, blowing snow after winter storm
A patron, who did not want to give her name, shows the ticket she had just bought for the Mega...
New bill would allow Michigan lottery winners to remain anonymous
Michigan's prison recidivism rate dropped again in 2020 to a record low.
Michigan prisons report lowest recidivism rate in state history