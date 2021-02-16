Flint street crews making progress on cleanup from overnight snowfall

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint snow plows are making progress on clearing major thoroughfares after the overnight snowfall and they are preparing to begin plowing local or neighborhood streets Tuesday afternoon.

The city remains under a Snow Emergency until 10 p.m. Tuesday after 9.5 inches fell Monday night and Tuesday morning. Flint Transportation Director John Daly said crews worked on keeping major roadways passable during the morning and early afternoon.

Flint maintains more than 500 miles of roadways, including 152.33 miles of major streets and 355.85 miles of local streets. City snow plows generally need about 36 hours to complete a full snow removal operation, which can be extended with large snowfalls like this week.

Daly hopes Flint snow plows can complete snow removal on all streets by the end of Wednesday.

“This snowfall was exceptionally large,” Daly said. “Our workers hit the streets early and were able to keep major roads passable throughout the storm. With a storm of this magnitude, it often takes several days to fully recover, but we are on the right track and continue to work hard to get the roads cleared.”

Parking on city streets remains prohibited while the Snow Emergency remains in place until 10 p.m. Tuesday. That allows snow plows full access to clear streets and make them passable again.

“We are working hard and doing a fantastic job clearing streets,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We thank residents for their cooperation as we work day and night to get our streets plowed.”

