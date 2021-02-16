Advertisement

Genesee County 911: Stay off dangerous roads except for essential travel

Dispatchers and first responders are advising drivers to stay off the roads unless travel is essential.
Snow in Mid-Michigan
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/16/21) - The Genesee County 911 Center encouraged drivers to stay home overnight and Tuesday, except for essential travel.

Flint recorded 9.5″ of snow. Most parts of Mid-Michigan also received several inches of snow. It made roads and highways slick and dangerous. The region also had wind chills below zero.

A tow truck driver said he had worked more than two dozen calls in the past day throughout the region. He warned of highways being especially dangerous Tuesday morning.

The MDOT website showed dozens of maintenance trucks treating roads throughout the area.

Check back on abc12.com for updates on the winter storm.

