Genesee County Road Commission urges patience as snow removal continues

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Since the snow started falling Monday evening, Genesee County plow crews have been out in full force.

But they couldn’t call it a night when the sun went down Tuesday. The snowfall has ended, but the clean-up work is far from over.

“Road temps are about 20 to 25 degrees, so the natural sun is definitely helping us melt a little bit of the snow. Concerns are wind blowing drifts, especially on freeways. So throughout the night we’ll be pushing those back,” said Randall Dellaposta with the Genesee County Road Commission.

He said state highways and interstates are the main priority first when it comes to clearing snow.

The road commission has received a lot of calls from residents wondering when their neighborhoods will be plowed. Dellaposta is encouraging people to be patient.

“If the sun pops out and we can blade off the snow and push it back, it’ll definitely warm up that pavement, and hopefully by tomorrow mid afternoon, we’ll get into those subs and open those up too,” he said.

Dellaposta said residents should make sure their mailboxes are still standing and clear any accumulated snow from them before snow plows get to those neighborhoods.

“Be patient. We’re out there putting in a lot of hours, whether it’s on the roadway or in the shop repairing trucks,” he said. “Whatever crews need to do, we’re putting it out there.”

In Huron County, windy conditions mean crews have to keep plowing main roads over and over to keep them snow free.

“In other areas in our county, it can blow across those fields and it can make the roads treacherous in terms of filling in ditches and then blowing over the roads and causing that drifting,” said Eric Tamlyn of the Huron County Road Commission.

The road commission says it’s hard to gauge when the roads will be fully clear, but crews continue working until they are. Plow crews are asking drivers to give them plenty of space because they have limited visibility with blowing snow.

