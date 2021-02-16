Advertisement

Girl hurt in crash involving Chiefs coach Britt Reid awake

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a 5-year-old girl left in a coma following a crash involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl is now awake.

The news was delivered Monday in a post on the GoFundMe page for Ariel Young.

The girl has been hospitalized since the Feb. 4 crash.

Reid is head coach Andy Reid’s son. Britt Reid was initially placed on administrative leave following the multi-vehicle crash. He’s no longer employed by the team.

Police said the crash happened near the team’s training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium when Reid’s truck slammed into two cars on the side of the road.

Police say Reid admitted to having “two or three drinks” before the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow
Biggest storm of the season to bring nearly a foot of snow to Mid-Michigan
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
Mid-Michigan school closings for Tuesday begin ahead of significant snowfall
Snowfall totals predicted for Mid-Michigan on Feb. 15 and 16, 2021.
Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of Mid-Michigan on Monday evening into Tuesday
Michigan is expanding access and eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines this week.
Michigan announces changes to expand eligibility and access to COVID-19 vaccines
Police say break-in led to triple stabbing in Burton that left one man dead

Latest News

While the world clamors for vaccines, manufacturers deal with supply difficulties.
Vaccine manufacturers face supply challenges
MSP: Teen shot outside Saginaw store
At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a...
US-led coalition: Rocket attack in Iraq killed contractor
The KitKat V will be launched later this year in “several countries across the globe.”
Nestle creates vegan KitKat bar
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,...
Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot