Memorial Healthcare won’t receive 1st dose of vaccine shipment this week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Concern and frustration coming from one local hospital in Owosso Monday night.

That’s after they were told they were not getting any first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The President and CEO of the Memorial Healthcare Brian Long says they are doing everything they can to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine when they have the supply available.

“We were fortunate to hear, yet another disconcerting news that we were receiving no first vaccines. So, last week was 100, the week before that was 200 this week is zero,” said Long.

This coming after Detroit area hospital Beaumont Health cancelled over one thousand appointments to give out a second dose of the vaccine after they didn’t receive enough from the state.

The state health department responded to the vaccine shortage saying:

“The state has been working with Beaumont Health for the past week to reconcile their second dose shortages. It is unfortunate that they chose to cancel second dose appointments while we were continuing to work with them on this issue.”

Long says that it has been hard for them to have clear communication with the state on when and how much vaccines they will receive.

“Terrible communication, poor leadership… Neither the county or the hospital know when or if we’re going to get any shipments. In the future, it’s just not a practical way of being able to distribute this thing. At least we ought to have a week or two’s notice, and we’re, we’re simply not getting,” added Long.

Moving forward Long says if they receive first dose vaccines and are not assured they are going to receive a second they will hold back 50% of the vaccines to make sure those who received the first dose will get a second one.

Memorial Healthcare says as of now they received all of their second vaccine allotments.

For more updates about Memorial Healthcare head to its website, HERE.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.