JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

For many of us, Monday night / Tuesday morning’s snow was the most significant of the season. For the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area it was the most significant snowfall since January of 2018. The highest total reported across the area was up around 10 inches. Now, with all that fresh snow on the ground, with a good bit of starlight, and with light & variable winds overnight, the stage is set for what will turn out to be the coldest night of the season. Sub-Zero lows are likely, with some spots getting down to around -10.

Bright sunshine early Wednesday will give temperatures a nice little jump-start. Clouds will increase through the afternoon, but it will be a dry day. Highs for the afternoon will only manage lower 20s, but considering the cold start, it won’t be a bad day’s worth of warming. As clean-up work continues on the area roads, crews won’t really have to worry about the wind. Winds will begin the day blowing in from the southwest. By the end of the day the direction will be east-southeasterly. Wind speeds will be very light all day long.

We will have mostly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday. We will also see temperatures climb a little bit. Highs Thursday will be in the middle 20s. Readings Friday will range from the middle, to upper 20s. There will be a chance of some snow showers developing late Thursday across the southern and eastern parts for the ABC12 viewing area. A few flurries will be possible for Friday and Saturday. The next decent chance of snow accumulation will be late Sunday and Sunday night. - JR