Michigan Department of Transportation plow crews ready for busy day on Tuesday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A major winter storm continues to blast most of the U.S., so Mid-Michigan snow plow crews were busy gearing up Monday for a busy day of clearing roads on Tuesday.

Some areas in Mid-Michigan will see half a foot of snow Monday night and Tuesday morning.

“We have 37 plows in our fleet and they have been out all morning clearing roads and they’re going to continue to monitor the situation,” said Kimberly Zimmer, the associate regional engineer for operations in MDOT’s Bay Region.

When storm events like this hit, she said the agency divides drivers into shifts to make sure there is always a crew out.

“We have a day shift and an afternoon shift. That allows us the flexibility to call people in early or stay late so we have coverage,” Zimmer said. “If the snow were to taper off, we would have them do road patrol, to monitor road conditions and pavement conditions then make a decision on if we need to call staff back in.”

MDOT plow crews work down a priority list, clearing the most traveled places first.

“We always start with our routes that have the highest traffic volumes and get a lane passable there and then we go to the roads with the lower traffic volumes,” Zimmer said. “Once we have lanes passable and the storm has subsided, continue with the ramps, pulling shoulders, cleaning up the intersections.”

For drivers, the best tool to monitor road conditions during the winter weather will be MDOT’s MiDrive tool. The online resource tracks the position of snow plows and gives real-time views from the roads.

“It also shows what the speeds are traveling at throughout the state and see where the plows are in the state,” Zimmer said. “It will say what the driver is doing. If they’re applying material or blading and you can see where they’re at with the camera and the time it was at.”

She said drivers also need to give plows room on the roads, allowing them to safely clear the roads and treat them properly for the conditions.

