Michigan reports 775 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan remained below 1,000 again on Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 775 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 576,274. Only two of the past 10 days have seen newly confirmed cases increase by more than 1,000.

State health officials reported 19 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,177.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to the lowest level in five months on Monday with nearly 16,500 tests completed. That is the first day with fewer than 17,000 tests since Sept. 4. The percentage of positive tests remained below 4% for the past eighth consecutive day at 3.49% on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases dropped again. As of Tuesday, 926 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down eight from Monday. Of those, 807 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also dropped on Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 240 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 128 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 18 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and seven fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 2.295 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 1.132 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1.163 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 1.637 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 21,337 cases and 690 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 14,897 cases, 487 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 660 cases, 24 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 6,980 cases, 269 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases.

Clare, 1,378 cases, 68 deaths and 1,037 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gladwin, 1,232 cases, 39 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 2,430 cases and 95 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 1,601 cases, 55 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Iosco, 1,119 cases, 63 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Isabella, 3,518 cases, 70 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Lapeer, 4,212 cases, 117 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Midland, 4,311 cases, 61 deaths and 4,068 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Ogemaw, 940 cases, 33 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 319 cases, 19 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 992 cases, 31 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is and increase of one case.

Sanilac, 1,788 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Shiawassee, 3,513 cases, 75 deaths and 3,159 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Tuscola, 2,778 cases, 122 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

