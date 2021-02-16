Advertisement

Mid-Michigan schools close for second day after heavy snowfall

School closings in Mid-Michigan.
School closings in Mid-Michigan.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several schools and organizations closed for a second straight day on Wednesday after heavy snowfall blanketed much of Mid-Michigan.

Our Savior Lutheran Preschool in Marlette was the first school to close on Tuesday evening, followed by several schools in Huron County.

Click here for the full list of Mid-Michigan school closings

Over a foot of snow fell along the Lake Huron shoreline Monday night and Tuesday morning. Many areas of Genesee County received about 9 inches of snow from the system.

Frigid temperatures well below zero are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Morning low temperatures around the Flint area could sink to -5 or colder on Wednesday.

More light snow is expected Thursday, Friday and over the weekend. After that, temperatures expected to warm above the freezing mark for the first time in three weeks beginning Monday.

