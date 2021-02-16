MSP: Teen shot outside Saginaw store

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/16/21) - State Police said a teenager was shot during an argument near a Saginaw store.

Troopers said the 17-year-old was shot in the leg just before 8:45 Monday night on Van Etten Street near Cambrey Market.

Investigators said Saginaw police officers and troopers found the victim on the ground near the intersection with a gunshot wound on his leg.

State police said the teen had been arguing with two people outside of the market before he was shot.

Troopers said the victim was expected to recover.

No word yet on any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289.

