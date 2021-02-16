Advertisement

MSP: Teen shot outside Saginaw store

State Police say a teenager was shot during an argument with two people.
(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/16/21) - State Police said a teenager was shot during an argument near a Saginaw store.

Troopers said the 17-year-old was shot in the leg just before 8:45 Monday night on Van Etten Street near Cambrey Market.

Investigators said Saginaw police officers and troopers found the victim on the ground near the intersection with a gunshot wound on his leg.

State police said the teen had been arguing with two people outside of the market before he was shot.

Troopers said the victim was expected to recover.

No word yet on any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow
Biggest storm of the season to bring nearly a foot of snow to Mid-Michigan
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
Mid-Michigan school closings for Tuesday begin ahead of significant snowfall
Snowfall totals predicted for Mid-Michigan on Feb. 15 and 16, 2021.
Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of Mid-Michigan on Monday evening into Tuesday
Michigan is expanding access and eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines this week.
Michigan announces changes to expand eligibility and access to COVID-19 vaccines
Police say break-in led to triple stabbing in Burton that left one man dead

Latest News

Pine boughs encased in ice are shown. (John Pepin/Michigan DNR Photo)
Bay County Road Commission updates community on travel conditions
Tuscola County Offices closed Tuesday due to snowstorm
Snow in Mid-Michigan
Genesee County 911: Stay off dangerous roads except for essential travel
Concern and frustration coming from one local hospital in Owosso Monday night. That’s after...
Memorial Healthcare won't receive 1st-dose vaccine shipment this week