New bill would allow Michigan lottery winners to remain anonymous

A patron, who did not want to give her name, shows the ticket she had just bought for the Mega...
A patron, who did not want to give her name, shows the ticket she had just bought for the Mega Millions lottery drawing at the lottery ticket vending kiosk in a Smoker Friendly store, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Cranberry Township, Pa. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has grown to $1 billion ahead of Friday night's drawing after more than four months without a winner. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The identity of whoever won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot last month with a ticket sold in Novi has not been announced.

A bill recently introduced in the Michigan Legislature would keep it that way. The legislation would allow all lottery winners in Michigan to remain anonymous.

Current state laws require anyone who wins a multi-state lottery like the Mega Millions and Powerball to come forward and have their identity made public. Only winners of in-state Michigan Lottery games can remain anonymous.

The bill’s sponsor says putting a privacy option in place would help winners feel more secure.

