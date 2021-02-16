Road crews battle cold temperatures, blowing snow after winter storm

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - After Monday night’s heavy snowfall around Mid-Michigan, strong northerly winds has caused widespread blowing and drifting snow, especially in the Thumb region.

Erik Tamlyn with the Huron County Road Commission said that the county received several inches of snowfall and that this has been its largest snow event of the season so far.

“It’s pretty wild out there,” he said Tuesday morning. “A lot of blowing snow right now.”

Tamlyn said the county’s entire fleet was deployed to clear the roads but blowing snow has made it tough.

“Our guys also say that no two snow storms are alike and that’s the case with today as well,” Tamlyn said. “When you have blowing snow, you end up plowing the same roads again and again. And our guys will sometimes joke that you’re plowing the same snowflakes. Well they’re not, they just keep blowing in on you.”

Blowing snow has been an issue across Mid-Michigan. The light and fluffy nature of the snow has made it easy to drift and blow across roadways. This has been most prevalent along east-to-west roads because of the north wind.

Rural areas are more susceptible to this because of the open farmland. In more urban areas, buildings and trees can block some of the wind.

“A lot of what we have in Huron County and throughout the Thumb, and our region, is that we have a lot of agricultural land and not a lot of forests,” Tamlyn said. “The trees will end up blocking some of the snow and other areas, where in our county, it can blow across those fields and it can make the roads treacherous.”

Tamlyn said in many cases that the blowing snow fills up ditches on the side of roads and then the snow begins to blow over the roads.

Another obstacle road crews in Huron County are facing is the cold. Tamlyn said salt is much less effective in this cold weather and that it can actually cause the roads to become worse.

“Once it gets 15-20 degrees or lower, that salt effectiveness really wears off, especially in blowing snow conditions,” he said. “If you do apply salt, it can have a refreezing effect and actually made road conditions worse so we need to be careful and our guys know when exactly when to apply that salt.”

Tamlyn said it was hard to tell when all roads in Huron County would be clear but said it could take time.

“You know, our guys are working nonstop really,” he said. “These are the challenging times that we look to be shining examples of how we can clear the roads in a timely manner.”

He urged that if anyone does have to travel to allow some extra time and that if you do come across a snowplow, to give it some extra space.

