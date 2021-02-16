Advertisement

Schools close, virus vaccinations postponed due to snowfall

About 3,000 COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled at Detroit’s convention center were pushed back until Saturday.
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — (2/16/21) - Heavy snow has forced the closure of dozens of schools, shut down some city services and even postponed COVID-19 vaccinations in a number of communities across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

About 3,000 city-run COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled at Detroit’s convention center were pushed back from Tuesday to Saturday.

Washtenaw County postponed scheduled vaccinations Tuesday, while coronavirus vaccination clinics in mid-Michigan’s Ingham County also were closed. In-person and virtual classes were cancelled at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti.

The National Weather Service reports that about 5 inches of snow fell in the Grand Rapids area in western Michigan. The Lansing area saw about 7 inches, while parts of suburban Detroit had 8 inches or more

