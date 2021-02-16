See how much snowfall was reported around Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Forecasts calling for 7 to 10 inches of snow for the southern part of Mid-Michigan on Monday night and Tuesday morning proved mostly correct.

The highest amounts of snow fell along the Lake Huron shoreline, which received up to a foot of lake enhanced snow, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

Genesee County received the next highest snowfall totals, with several reports of more than 9 inches. Snowfall totals diminished toward the north to fewer than 5 inches in the Saginaw area.

Here are snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service:

Auburn: 4.7 inches

Burton: 8.3 inches

Caro: 9.5 inches

Cass City: 7 inches

Chesaning: 6.5 inches

Columbiaville: 6 inches

Corunna: 7 inches

Detroit Metropolitan Airport: 8.5 inches

Durand: 6 inches

Elba: 9 inches

Flint at Bishop International Airport: 9.5 inches

Genesee: 8.3 inches

Grand Blanc: 8.2 inches

Holly: 9 inches

Lapeer: 9.3 inches

Midland: 5.5 inches

Ortonville: 6.9 inches

Peck in Sanilac County: 12 inches

Saginaw: 4.1 inches

Shields in Saginaw County: 4.5 inches

White Lake National Weather Service office: 7.5 inches.

With the snowfall mostly over on Tuesday afternoon, frigid weather becomes the next concern. High temperatures on Tuesday will reach only into the teens in Lower Michigan before clearing skies overnight allow temperatures to fall well below zero Wednesday morning.

The forecast low temperature on Wednesday morning for Flint is an icy -8 degrees.

Another batch of snow is expected Thursday evening into Friday morning, but snowfall totals will be less than Monday night’s storm. After that, temperatures warm above freezing for the first time in three weeks beginning Monday and through next week.

