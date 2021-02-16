Snow moves out, bitter cold moves in

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After snow moved through overnight – with those further north seeing lighter amounts and those in the thumb and further south seeing much more (some areas near a foot) we’ll see snow end for most this morning. You might even catch a little sun to end the day, particularly north of the bay! A brisk N wind at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s, will keep lake effect snow going in the thumb where we’ll add on another 2-5″. Winds are also causing the snow to blow and drift so be cautious on roads throughout the day. We’ll see highs today in the mid teens with wind chills near 0 for the afternoon.

High pressure moves in tonight, clearing skies and causing the winds to turn light – around 5mph. Temps will plummet below zero. By tomorrow morning we’ll be around -5 to -15, especially for the inland areas further north. A light breeze will be all it takes for wind chills to dip to around -20.

We do at least get to start tomorrow with bright sunshine! Clouds increase through the day with highs near 20.

We’re looking at the chance for more snow Thursday, especially for areas further south.

