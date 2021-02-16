Advertisement

Snow moves out, bitter cold moves in

Sub-zero lows
By Brad Sugden
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After snow moved through overnight – with those further north seeing lighter amounts and those in the thumb and further south seeing much more (some areas near a foot) we’ll see snow end for most this morning. You might even catch a little sun to end the day, particularly north of the bay! A brisk N wind at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s, will keep lake effect snow going in the thumb where we’ll add on another 2-5″. Winds are also causing the snow to blow and drift so be cautious on roads throughout the day. We’ll see highs today in the mid teens with wind chills near 0 for the afternoon.

High pressure moves in tonight, clearing skies and causing the winds to turn light – around 5mph. Temps will plummet below zero. By tomorrow morning we’ll be around -5 to -15, especially for the inland areas further north. A light breeze will be all it takes for wind chills to dip to around -20.

We do at least get to start tomorrow with bright sunshine! Clouds increase through the day with highs near 20.

We’re looking at the chance for more snow Thursday, especially for areas further south.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow
Biggest storm of the season to bring nearly a foot of snow to Mid-Michigan
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
Mid-Michigan school closings for Tuesday begin ahead of significant snowfall
Snowfall totals predicted for Mid-Michigan on Feb. 15 and 16, 2021.
Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of Mid-Michigan on Monday evening into Tuesday
Michigan is expanding access and eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines this week.
Michigan announces changes to expand eligibility and access to COVID-19 vaccines
Police say break-in led to triple stabbing in Burton that left one man dead

Latest News

Up to a foot of snow fell on Mid-Michigan on Monday night and Tuesday morning.
See how much snowfall was reported around Mid-Michigan
Snow moves out, bitter cold moves in
Snow moves out, bitter cold moves in
WJRT February 16th, 2021 Morning Weather
Cold with some lake effect snow today
WJRT February 16th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT February 16th, 2021 Morning Weather