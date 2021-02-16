SVSU vaccine clinic dispenses 1,200 doses despite heavy snow

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday’s snowfall canceled classes at Saginaw Valley State University, as more snow than expected hit the area.

But, the University’s community COVID-19 vaccination clinic could not be stopped.

About 1,200 people received their second vaccine Tuesday thanks to school employees, volunteers and snow plows going to work at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning

“We were on the phone with Meijer Pharmacy to make sure that they could get here with the doses and their staff; and it’s all worked out,” J.J. Boehm, spokesman for Saginaw Valley State University explained. “And, we’re very pleased to see so many people getting vaccinated today.”

Boehm said this same group of people, some of the most vulnerable in the Saginaw County community, were on campus exactly three weeks ago receiving their first Pfizer vaccine dose.

SVSU worked with Covenant Healthcare, the Saginaw County Health Department and Meijer Pharmacy to make this event possible.

“It’s important for them to stay on schedule to get their second dose,” Boehm said. “We did everything we possibly could to make sure that we could get them in today safely to receive their second dose.”

And Boehm said, everyone showed up for their appointments. There were zero no-shows.

“I would’ve come through if the roads weren’t plowed you know,” vaccine recipient George Barrett, of Zilwaukee, said.

The 84-year-old shared it took him about 2 hours to clear his property to make the 5-mile drive. But, nothing could stand in his way of getting that final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“They did an excellent job SVSU. The lot was plowed. And the Meijer’s Company, the efficiency of the whole operation is just unbelievable that they can crank the people through here in such short order” Barrett said.

“For a lot of these people, this is going to be incredible peace of mind, incredible freedom, incredible safety; and so, we wanted to do everything we possibly could to make sure that this event could take place,” Boehm added.

