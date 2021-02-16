Tuscola County Offices closed Tuesday due to snowstorm

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/16/21) - Tuscola County Offices were closed Tuesday due to the snowstorm.

The sheriff’s office posted about the closure on social media.

Most parts of Mid-Michigan had received several inches of snow overnight. Roads were slick and dangerous for travelers.

The Tuscola County website said jurors needed to call the jury number after 5:00 p.m. for updated information.

