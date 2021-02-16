Advertisement

Tuscola County Offices closed Tuesday due to snowstorm

The county announced the closure Tuesday morning after the region received several inches of snow.
(KVLY)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/16/21) - Tuscola County Offices were closed Tuesday due to the snowstorm.

The sheriff’s office posted about the closure on social media.

Most parts of Mid-Michigan had received several inches of snow overnight. Roads were slick and dangerous for travelers.

The Tuscola County website said jurors needed to call the jury number after 5:00 p.m. for updated information.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow
Biggest storm of the season to bring nearly a foot of snow to Mid-Michigan
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
Mid-Michigan school closings for Tuesday begin ahead of significant snowfall
Snowfall totals predicted for Mid-Michigan on Feb. 15 and 16, 2021.
Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of Mid-Michigan on Monday evening into Tuesday
Michigan is expanding access and eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines this week.
Michigan announces changes to expand eligibility and access to COVID-19 vaccines
Police say break-in led to triple stabbing in Burton that left one man dead

Latest News

Snow in Mid-Michigan
Genesee County 911: Stay off dangerous roads except for essential travel
Concern and frustration coming from one local hospital in Owosso Monday night. That’s after...
Memorial Healthcare won't receive 1st-dose vaccine shipment this week
Concern and frustration coming from one local hospital in Owosso Monday night. That’s after...
Memorial Healthcare won’t receive 1st dose of vaccine shipment this week
Flint asks community members to avoid parking on streets for plowing during heavy snowfall
Flint asks community members to avoid parking on streets for plowing during heavy snowfall