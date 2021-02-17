$208,000 Mott Foundation grant will remove dead and dangerous trees in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/17/21) - The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation just announced a $208,579 grant to remove more than 300 dead and dangerous trees in Flint.

It said the grant to the Genesee Conservation District would target what was referred to as street trees. They were described as city-owned trees located in traffic islands, medians, and the right-of-way between the sidewalk and the curb.

The Mott Foundation said the selected trees were dead or declining in health and dangerous to nearby people or properties.

The non-profit said trees chosen for removal would be marked. It said Flint residents who live at a location where a street tree would be removed would receive a letter from the GCD this month explaining the process.

The Mott Foundation said tree removal was expected to begin later this winter.

