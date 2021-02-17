Advertisement

6,000 Michigan businesses get a share of $52.5 million grant program

Open sign in White River junction, Vt.(WCAX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 6,000 small businesses across Michigan are receiving a share of a $52.5 million grant program.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. announced recipients of the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant program on Wednesday. The grants include:

  • $1.925 million for 183 businesses in Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella and Midland counties.
  • $1.95 million for 272 businesses in Bay and Saginaw counties.
  • $4.425 million for 291 businesses in Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair and Tuscola counties.
  • $6.075 million for 1,348 businesses in Oakland County.

“The Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program provides crucial support to Michigan’s small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “These grants, combined with additional business relief efforts offered by the MEDC, will create a strong foundation for Michigan’s long-term economic recovery.”

The grants were offered to Michigan businesses with fewer than 100 employees that were affected by COVID-19 restrictions. Businesses could apply for up to $15,000 to help cover payroll, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses.

Summary of grants allocated by local economic development organizations.(State of Michigan/MEDC)

