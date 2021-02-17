Caseville man faces three charges after child pornography investigation

CASEVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - A Caseville man is facing three charges after police say he looked at child sexually abusive images on his home computer.

Police arrested 63-year-old Fredrick Lee Venturino and he was arraigned last week in Huron County District Court on the following charges:

two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating Venturino after he allegedly viewed child sexually abusive images online. Investigators seized digital evidence from his residence and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.

