COLD this morning with some sun

It’s a COLD start to the day with temps below 0 in most locations, in some areas, well below 0. Wind chills this morning are between -10 and -30 which can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15-30 minutes. Luckily we’ll warm up today with light winds! Mid teens by lunchtime with highs in the low 20s. After starting with sunshine clouds will increase to end the day.

We’ll be mostly cloudy overnight and tomorrow with lows tonight near 10 degrees.

Tomorrow’s highs are into the mid 20s. A system passing to the east will brush the thumb and I-69 corridor with some light snow – looks to be less than an inch. Further north and inland you may see some lake effect, but most will have a drier day Thursday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy also with highs in the mid 20s.

