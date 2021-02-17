Consumers Energy reminds homeowners to clear snow from furnace vents and utility meters

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As the snow continues piling up across Mid-Michigan, Consumers Energy is reminding people to not forget about furnace vents and utility meters while they dig out their cars and driveways.

Snow can build up inside furnace vents, which could cause damage or the appliance to stop working altogether. Ice and snow built up on natural gas and electric meters also could cause them to stop working, which would cut off service to the home.

“We want to make sure that people keep their meters free of ice and snow because if it builds up around it, it can freeze up and effect the operation of that meter. It could actually seize up the meter,” said Consumers spokeswoman Debra Dodd.

She said many homeowners may not think about keeping their meters and furnace vents clear. But built up snow over them could make this winter storm worse -- and potentially cut off heat.

“Moisture can get in there somehow and it could freeze. It could impact the operation of the meter,” Dodd said.

The solution is as simple as moving the snow away from it by hand.

“Try to take that safely off. Don’t use any tools, not even a shovel. Just use your hands,” Dodd said. “Never any power tools, because you could damage the meter.”

A blocked furnace exhaust vent could lead to carbon monoxide building up in the house, potentially causing serious illness or death. Dodd said it’s important to check on the systems throughout the day as snow continues to blow and build up over time.

She added that Consumers Energy is working to make sure no one goes without heat during these cold temperatures. Utility bills likely will be higher than normal for the month of February, so anyone concerned about their ability to pay should contact Consumers at 1-800-477-5050 for information on payment plans or assistance.

