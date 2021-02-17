Flint condemns Richfield Court Apartments, helps move out 80 residents

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint has condemned a second apartment complex with an out-of-state owner and officials are helping about 80 residents leave the “deplorable conditions.”

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced that the entire Richfield Court Apartments complex on the city’s north side was condemned Wednesday. The city also filed a nuisance complaint in Genesee County Circuit Court on Wednesday seeking a court order to give city officials access to the entire complex so they can check on the welfare of residents.

ABC12 has been following the situation at Richfield Court and Sunset Village Apartments in Flint, which are owned by the same group based on Florida. Flint condemned Sunset Village earlier this month after someone apparently cut or stole the water pipes, which cut off heat and running water to the complex.

The Flint Building and Safety Inspections Division already condemned two buildings in the Richfield Court complex and ordered four others demolished in December. Neeley said conditions at Richfield Court have deteriorated rapidly since then.

Several buildings at Richfield Court have serious fire damage and one has a burst water pipe, which caused flooding inside and a large buildup of ice outside. Neeley said some of the buildings have standing water or raw sewage pooled in the basements.

Flint is working with a variety of nonprofit agencies to help residents in Richfield Court find new housing. City officials and social service agencies are going door to door in the complex encourage all residents to seek emergency shelter elsewhere.

The city also is setting up a mobile service center at Richfield Court to provide easy access to community services.

“Together, we are working with our community partners to assist these families that find themselves in this unfortunate situation through no fault of their own,” Neeley said. “We are aggressively pursuing any and every legal option against the property owners. These bad actors have been an issue for years and we will hold them accountable.”

A spokeswoman for the Florida-based owners of Richfield Court and Sunset Village apartments said the complexes became difficult to manage from out-of-state, so they are hoping to make repairs and sell both as soon as possible.

Residents have complained that the owners and complex managers have been impossible to contact for several months.

City records show the owners owe a total of more than $1 million in past due water bills for both complexes and last made a payment in December 2017 -- more than three years ago.

