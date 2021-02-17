Advertisement

Flint police investigate early morning stabbing

Investigators say the victim was stabbed several times.
The Flint Police Department
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police said they were looking for two men after an early morning stabbing.

They said it happened just after midnight Wednesday on Dort Highway between East Coldwater and East Carpenter Roads.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with critical stab wounds.

Investigators asked the community for tips. You could remain anonymous while reporting information by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), through the P3Tips mobile app, or by clicking here.

