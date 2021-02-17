Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 78-year-old grandmother nearly lost her life savings to scammers.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the Fenton Township woman received a phone call from scammers claiming her grandson was in jail and she needed to pay them a large sum of money to get him free.

She went to The State Bank branch in Linden and withdrew her entire life savings of $8,000 in cash. The woman also tried to take out a loan to obtain more cash.

Luckily, bank employees became suspicious of the woman’s transaction and contacted the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office right after she left. Investigators discovered the woman’s grandson was fine and she had fallen victim to a scam.

UPS intercepted the woman’s package with the payment and returned the money, which was deposited back into her bank account.

Swanson said this type of scam is fairly common, but most victims don’t realize the phone call is fake until it’s too late and they lose a large sum of money. He offered the following advice to avoid falling prey to scams:

Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is.

Verify the caller’s identity by asking questions a stranger couldn’t possibly answer.

Call a phone number for the person that definitely is genuine.

Check the story with someone else, even if someone warns that it has remain a secret.

Don’t wire money, send an overnight a check or mail a money order.

