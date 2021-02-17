Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer planning press conference four days before epidemic order ends

Governor Whitmer
Governor Whitmer(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is planning a press conference four days before the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order for COVID-19 is scheduled to end.

Whitmer is joining Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, for the press conference at noon Wednesday from Lansing. ABC12 will air the press conference on Facebook.

The order, which ends on Sunday, allows nearly all businesses in Michigan to open, except for night clubs and water parks. It also limits restaurants to 25% capacity for indoor dining and imposes a 10 p.m. curfew for them to close.

Michigan’s gathering limits allow only members of two households indoors and a maximum of 25 people outdoors.

In her last press conference on Feb. 9, Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services changed its order prohibiting high school contact sports. The change allowed the Michigan High School Athletic Association to begin basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer competitions.

