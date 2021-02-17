Governor’s COVID-19 update disappoints hospitality industry

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Whitmer gave an update on the state’s COVID-19 recovery efforts this afternoon.

The business owners and employees in the hospitality industry, which includes restaurants, came away disappointed.

They were hoping for some COVID-19 restriction relief, but didn’t get any sign the Governor is moving in that direction.

“It’s maddening quite frankly,” says Al Zehnder of Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth.

Restaurants in Michigan have been open for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity for two weeks now.

The coronavirus case numbers continue to go down, as does the positivity rate, hospitalizations down as well, so Zehnder was hoping Governor Whitmer would announce an easing of dining restrictions, maybe allowing fifty percent, but that didn’t happen.

“As an industry on the water parks side, and on the restaurant side, the hospitality industry is abundantly confused,” says Zehnder.

Zehnder’s Splash Village pools are open, but its popular rides and slides are not.

“There is no scientific evidence that water parks should be closed, and if you look at our neighboring states, they are open,” he says.

“The 25 percent restriction on dine-in capacity is really harming our restaurant industry and our hospitality industry,” says Ryan Tarrant, the President and CEO of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce

Tarrant cites recent COVID-19 data from neighboring states as evidence that its time Michigan loosens restrictions.

While Michigan still has better rankings overall when it comes to combatting coronavirus, Ohio for example, is on par with its neighbor to the north in recent weeks.

“When you look at their trend lines as far as the decrease in cases or positivity rate, those are pretty similar to what Michigan’s are, even though they have been less restrictive,” says Tarrant.

He says the state has to become more transparent on how its imposing its hospitality restrictions, and give businesses an idea on what it will take to expand capacity.

“We don’t know what those numbers are to get back to 50 percent, or to 75 percent,” says Tarrant.

“I’m just curious as to what science Michigan is following and what science Ohio is following that is different that allows them to operate in a different way,” adds Zehnder.

Governor Whitmer gave no clear indication of when the state would roll back any restaurant restrictions. Those restrictions are in place until March 29th.

