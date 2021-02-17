Great Lakes Bay Region narcotics team seizes massive increase of drugs

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team seized massive increases in drugs in 2020 compared to a year earlier.

BAYNET seized over 1,000% more methamphetamine and crystal meth last year, along with 92.9% to 249% increases in other drugs. The undercover drug enforcement team covers Saginaw, Bay, Midland and Gladwin counties.

The team seized 3,375 grams of meth in 2020, which is a 1,747% increase over the 182.71 grams seized in 2019. Officers seized 4,843.45 grams of crystal meth, which is a 1,087% increase over the 408.23 grams seized in 2019.

Det. First Lt. Patrick Darrow, who oversees BAYANET and an undercover drug team operating north of Saginaw Bay, said the crystal meth alone had a street value of about $500,000.

BAYANET’s cocaine seizures were the next highest increase in 2020 with 6,822.87 grams, which is a 249% increase over the 1,797.06 grams seized in 2019. Crack seizures nearly doubled with 1,937.29 grams in 2020 compared to 970.4 grams in 2019.

Heroin was the only drug that decreased significantly in 2020. BAYANET seized 59.1 grams of heroin in 2020, which is down nearly 93% from the 826.9 grams seized in 2019.

Anyone with information about the use or distribution of illegal drugs in Saginaw, Bay, Midland and Gladwin counties should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan 1-800-733-2587 or call BAYANET at 989-790-6581.

