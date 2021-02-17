Advertisement

Great Lakes Bay Region narcotics team seizes massive increase of drugs

The Michigan State Police are taking three specific actions to address transparency, racial...
The Michigan State Police are taking three specific actions to address transparency, racial equity and improve their relationship with communities.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team seized massive increases in drugs in 2020 compared to a year earlier.

BAYNET seized over 1,000% more methamphetamine and crystal meth last year, along with 92.9% to 249% increases in other drugs. The undercover drug enforcement team covers Saginaw, Bay, Midland and Gladwin counties.

The team seized 3,375 grams of meth in 2020, which is a 1,747% increase over the 182.71 grams seized in 2019. Officers seized 4,843.45 grams of crystal meth, which is a 1,087% increase over the 408.23 grams seized in 2019.

Det. First Lt. Patrick Darrow, who oversees BAYANET and an undercover drug team operating north of Saginaw Bay, said the crystal meth alone had a street value of about $500,000.

BAYANET’s cocaine seizures were the next highest increase in 2020 with 6,822.87 grams, which is a 249% increase over the 1,797.06 grams seized in 2019. Crack seizures nearly doubled with 1,937.29 grams in 2020 compared to 970.4 grams in 2019.

Heroin was the only drug that decreased significantly in 2020. BAYANET seized 59.1 grams of heroin in 2020, which is down nearly 93% from the 826.9 grams seized in 2019.

Anyone with information about the use or distribution of illegal drugs in Saginaw, Bay, Midland and Gladwin counties should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan 1-800-733-2587 or call BAYANET at 989-790-6581.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings in Mid-Michigan.
Mid-Michigan schools close for second day after heavy snowfall
Snowfall totals are added to the forecast map for Monday night and Tuesday morning.
See how much snowfall was reported around Mid-Michigan
Heavy snow
Biggest storm of the season to bring nearly a foot of snow to Mid-Michigan
Snow in Mid-Michigan
Genesee County 911: Stay off dangerous roads except for essential travel
An ice shanty nearly in the water on Saginaw Bay
Man credits life-saving advice from wife for rescue from Saginaw Bay

Latest News

Michigan Department of Corrections and the coronavirus.
Outbreak of COVID-19 variant in Michigan prison grows to 90 cases
ABC12 Digital News Desk Is Live
The Flint Police Department
Man in critical condition after stabbing on Dort Highway just after midnight
Open sign in White River junction, Vt.
6,000 Michigan businesses get a share of $52.5 million grant program
Michigan utility crews to help restore power in other states