Advertisement

Houston on boil water notice amid power outages, freezing weather

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The hits keep coming in Texas amid a severe cold snap.

Houston, the fourth most populous city in the nation, is under a boil water notice.

Houston Public Works issued the notice Wednesday morning, asking people to boil their water for at least two minutes and then let cool before using.

The office of Mayor Sylvester Turner told people who don’t have the means to boil water to use bottled water if they have it.

About 2.7 million households were still without power across the state Tuesday night, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said.

Texas residents have dealt with widespread blackouts since Monday.

Overall, at least 20 people have died during the cold that struck the southern Plains and South, the Associated Press reported, some while struggling to stay warm in their homes.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings in Mid-Michigan.
Mid-Michigan schools close for second day after heavy snowfall
Snowfall totals are added to the forecast map for Monday night and Tuesday morning.
See how much snowfall was reported around Mid-Michigan
Heavy snow
Biggest storm of the season to bring nearly a foot of snow to Mid-Michigan
Snow in Mid-Michigan
Genesee County 911: Stay off dangerous roads except for essential travel
An ice shanty nearly in the water on Saginaw Bay
Man credits life-saving advice from wife for rescue from Saginaw Bay

Latest News

NASA's Perseverance rover will land on Mars Thursday. (Source: NASA via CNN Newsource)
NASA rover attempting most difficult Martian touchdown yet
NASA's Perseverance rover will land on Mars Thursday. (Source: NASA via CNN Newsource)
NASA Perseverance rover to land on Mars
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh dies at age 70
Michigan Department of Corrections and the coronavirus.
Outbreak of COVID-19 variant in Michigan prison grows to 90 cases
The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Microsoft messaging app Teams crashes