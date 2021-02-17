Internet gambling and betting nets $42.7 million over first 10 days in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Online gambling and betting quickly sprouted into big business in the first 10 days of existence in Michigan.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported a total of $42.7 million in revenue from Jan. 22 to 31, when online gambling and sports betting became legal statewide. Internet gambling accounted for $29.4 million in revenue while sports betting brought in $13.3 million.

“Internet gaming operators are off to a good start in Michigan,” said Richard S. Kalm, executive director of the gaming control board.

The state collected more than $4.4 million in tax revenue from online gambling and betting, which will be split among the School Aid Fund, city of Detroit and tribal communities.

