Advertisement

Internet gambling and betting nets $42.7 million over first 10 days in Michigan

(KOTA)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Online gambling and betting quickly sprouted into big business in the first 10 days of existence in Michigan.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported a total of $42.7 million in revenue from Jan. 22 to 31, when online gambling and sports betting became legal statewide. Internet gambling accounted for $29.4 million in revenue while sports betting brought in $13.3 million.

“Internet gaming operators are off to a good start in Michigan,” said Richard S. Kalm, executive director of the gaming control board.

The state collected more than $4.4 million in tax revenue from online gambling and betting, which will be split among the School Aid Fund, city of Detroit and tribal communities.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings in Mid-Michigan.
Mid-Michigan schools close for second day after heavy snowfall
Snowfall totals are added to the forecast map for Monday night and Tuesday morning.
See how much snowfall was reported around Mid-Michigan
Heavy snow
Biggest storm of the season to bring nearly a foot of snow to Mid-Michigan
Snow in Mid-Michigan
Genesee County 911: Stay off dangerous roads except for essential travel
An ice shanty nearly in the water on Saginaw Bay
Man credits life-saving advice from wife for rescue from Saginaw Bay

Latest News

Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam
White Horse Tavern in Flint.
Nearly 100 Genesee County small businesses awarded COVID-19 related grants
White Horse Tavern in Flint.
Nearly 100 Genesee County small businesses awarded COVID-19 related grants
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer eager to spend Michigan’s $5 billion share of COVID-19 relief funding