JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

With clear skies and fresh snow on the ground, temperatures Wednesday morning dropped to the lowest levels of the season. MBS International recorded a low of -6. Bishop International recorded a low of -18 which was just one degree off of the record set back in 1979. A few spots across lower Michigan dipped a bit below -20. Bright sunshine in the morning gave readings a nice jump-start, but as some clouds rolled in during the afternoon, warming stopped in the lower 20s.

Thursday will begin on a cloudy, but dry, note so the morning drive should be okay. After that, some light snow and snow showers will make a move into the area from the south. In general, the farther south and east you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the more flakes you will see fly. Very little accumulation is expected across the northern parts of the area. The Great Lakes Bay Region may grind out an inch or so. The southeastern parts of the area will see two inches or less. Highs for the day will be in the middle 20s, so it will be another light, fluffy snow.

Friday and Saturday will be relatively quiet. High temperatures each day will push through the middle, and into the upper 20s. A few peeks of sunshine will be possible Friday, while Saturday will be a little bit brighter. A few flurries will also be possible each day, but nothing more. Sunday will begin quietly, but another batch of snow looks to be in order from the afternoon, on through the night. Some accumulation is expected, and Monday morning’s drive may be impacted. We will keep an eye on it! - JR