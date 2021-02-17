Advertisement

Man in critical condition after stabbing on Dort Highway just after midnight

The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man in his 30s was listed in critical condition after a stabbing on Dort Highway just after midnight Wednesday.

The stabbing was reported in the 4000 block of North Dort Highway. The Flint Police Department found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds when officers arrived.

The victim was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Investigators are looking for two male suspects who fled the scene before police arrived. Anyone with information about the stabbing should call police at 810-237-6922 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

