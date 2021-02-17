Michigan reports 900+ new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan increased by fewer than 1,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 939 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 577,203. Only two of the past 11 days have seen newly confirmed cases increase by more than 1,000.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, said the rate of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 113 per million people every day. That is down 85% from the peak in November.

State health officials reported 11 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,188.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing rebounded from Monday’s five-month low to a total of 27,614 tests completed on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests remained below 4% for the ninth consecutive day at 3.77% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases dropped again. As of Wednesday, 917 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down nine from Tuesday. Of those, 794 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also dropped on Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 237 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 116 of them are on ventilators. Since Tuesday, there are three fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 12 fewer on ventilators.

Khaldun said only 5.2% of hospital beds in Michigan are occupied by COVID-19 patients, which is a 70% decrease from the peak on Dec. 4.

Michigan distributed just over 2.295 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 1.132 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1.163 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 1.657 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 21,355 cases and 690 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Saginaw, 14,921 cases and 489 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 660 cases, 24 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 6,993 cases, 269 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Clare, 1,382 cases, 68 deaths and 1,037 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gladwin, 1,232 cases, 39 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 2,430 cases and 95 deaths, which is no change.

Huron, 1,601 cases, 55 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is no change.

Iosco, 1,119 cases, 63 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 3,523 cases, 70 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Lapeer, 4,225 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Midland, 4,314 cases, 61 deaths and 4,068 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Ogemaw, 941 cases, 33 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 320 cases, 19 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 994 cases, 31 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is and increase of two cases.

Sanilac, 1,790 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 3,517 cases, 75 deaths and 3,299 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and 140 recoveries.

Tuscola, 2,782 cases, 122 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

